Richards GC. BMJ Evid. Based Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
unavailable
Alcohol-based hand sanitisers, if ingested, can have toxic effects and may even be lethal. Preventable deaths from ingesting hand sanitisers have been identified. This article describes two Prevent Future Death (PFD) case reports, and recommends eight actions to mitigate intentional and accidental ingestion of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in healthcare and community settings.
Language: en
poisoning; public health; neurology; psychiatry; toxicology