Abstract

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers, if ingested, can have toxic effects and may even be lethal. Preventable deaths from ingesting hand sanitisers have been identified. This article describes two Prevent Future Death (PFD) case reports, and recommends eight actions to mitigate intentional and accidental ingestion of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in healthcare and community settings.



Since the COVID-19 outbreak, alcohol-based hand sanitisers have become among the most in-demand commodities globally.4 5 Panic buying left many shelves empty, and production increased to meet demands. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are liquids, gels or foams that contain 60-95% ethyl alcohol (ethanol) or 70-95% isopropyl alcohol (isopropanol) used to disinfect hands6 (see box 1). The volume of these products now to be found around homes, hospitals, schools, workplaces and elsewhere may be a cause for concern. Warnings about the toxicity and lethality of intentionally or unintentionally ingesting alcohol-based hand sanitisers have not been widely disseminated. ...

