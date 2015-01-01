Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Community-based health programmes implemented in low-income and middle-income countries impact community gender norms and roles and relationships, which in turn affect individuals' health outcomes. Programmes should measure their effects on gender norms, roles and relationships in the communities in which they operate to respond to unexpected health consequences. We conducted a gender analysis on a drowning reduction programme in rural Bangladesh to identify its impacts on gendered roles and behaviours in the community.



DESIGN: A mixed-method approach was used. Quantitative programme monitoring data were analysed to assess gender differences in participation and engagement. A qualitative approach using interviews, focus group discussions and observations with purposively selected programme implementing staff and participants aimed at finding explanations for quantitative findings and additional impacts of the programme on gender in the community. The analysis was conducted using Family Health International 360's Gender Integration Framework, which identifies both internal (norms) and external (behaviours) effects.



RESULTS: Fewer girls (n=5030) participated in swimming classes than boys (n=6425) due to cultural restrictions and involvement in domestic work. Women were not hired in leadership roles in the implementing organisation due to lower transportation access and their perceived ability to conduct labour-intensive activities. However, communities become more accepting of local women's mobility and employment due to their engagement as swim instructors. Women swim instructors were more satisfied with the pay and part-time nature of the work as men were able to earn more elsewhere. Menstruation management was ignored as all supervisory staff were men.



CONCLUSIONS: Systematised strategies are required to ensure equal participation of girls and enable equitable prevention outcomes. Within the implementing organisation, programmatic changes will support gender transformation, such as ensuring women's mobility and engagement in leadership roles. Strategies to combat perceptions that lower paying part time work is more suitable for women than men may be considered.

