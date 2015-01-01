Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Asia and some other regions of the world, incense burning is an important folk and cultural activity. However, this ritual can cause health impacts, such as chronic respiratory diseases and neoplasms. Herein, we describe a family with lead poisoning possibly related to the frequent use of incense sticks at home. CASE REPORT: A 65-year-old homemaker with severe anemia, pitting edema of the lower legs, bone pain, abdominal pain, and exertional dyspnea for several months presented to our clinic. Her blood workup indicated severe anemia with basophilic stippling in red blood cells and blood lead level (BLL) of 59.75 μg/dL. Her husband, three children, and four grandchildren who lived with her also had high BLLs. As a Daoist clergy person, she had been exposed to a large amount of smoke from every day use of incense for >30 years. In the field investigation, the chronic dust deposited in hidden corners of their home had considerably higher lead content and other toxic metals.



DISCUSSION: Our observations indicated chronic, frequent exposure to smoke from incense burning may be a cause of lead poisoning. Strict avoidance of incense smoke is a significant step toward preventing lead poisoning in children in societies with the custom of incense burning.

