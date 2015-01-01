SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fukunaga JY, Quitschal RM, Dib SA, Ganança MM, Caovilla HH. Codas 2020; 32(6): e20190070.

(Copyright © 2020, Sociedade Brasileira de Fonoaudiologia)

10.1590/2317-1782/20202019070

PURPOSE: To evaluate the postural balance of type 2 diabetics with vertigo, dizziness, and/or unsteadiness.

METHODS: limit of stability, pressure center displacement area, and sway velocity of 20 patients with type 2 diabetes were compared with 22 controls using the Balance Rehabilitation Unit (BRUTM, Medicaa) posturography.

RESULTS: Compared to the control group, patients with type 2 diabetes showed a significantly lower limit of stability and a significantly higher-pressure center displacement area on a firm surface with eyes open, eyes closed, and horizontal vestibular-visual interaction; and higher sway velocity on a firm surface with eyes open and with eyes closed.

CONCLUSION: type 2 diabetics with vertigo, dizziness, and/or imbalance compromised postural balance related to visual stimuli and vestibular-visual interaction and moderate impairment in the quality of life.


Language: pt
