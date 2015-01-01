Abstract

This systematic review and meta-analysis sought to explore the prevalence of sexual violence including both sexual harassment and abuse, perpetrated by clients against home healthcare workers (HCWs), including professional and paraprofessional HCWs. To this end, we systematically searched five relevant databases. Two reviewers extracted data from the included studies independently and performed a quality appraisal. Overall and subgroup random-effects pooled prevalence meta-analyses were performed. Due to high heterogeneity, a more robust model using a quality effect estimator was used. Fourteen studies were included, and the prevalence of sexual violence was 0.06 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.01-0.13). Paraprofessionals had a higher prevalence of sexual violence (0.07, 95% CI: 0.00-0.18 vs. 0.05, 95% CI: 0.00-0.12), and the prevalence of sexual abuse was lower than that of sexual harassment (0.04, 95% CI: 0.00-0.10 vs. 0.10, 95% CI: 0.03-0.18). This systematic review estimated the prevalence of sexual violence across home HCWs from different high-income countries, highlighting the presence of this phenomenon to a lesser but nevertheless considerable extent compared to other healthcare settings. Health management should consider interventions to prevent and reduce the risk of home HCWs from being subjected to sexual violence, as the home-care sector presents particular risks for HCWs because clients' homes expose them to a relatively uncontrolled work environment.

Language: en