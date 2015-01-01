Abstract

Over the past years, in the agricultural field, geo-localization has been introduced in order to develop specific farming processes, optimize resources, and reduce environmental pollution. Researchers have found alternative driving methods to traditional ones, such as assisted and semi-automatic driving. The aim of this study was to monitor the musculoskeletal efforts necessary to carry out different kinds of driving. The muscular strain was assessed using surface electromyographic devices, the distribution of the pressure exerted by the operator's body on the seat was observed by using two barometric pads applied on the seat back and on the seat, respectively, while the body movements and postures were analyzed through a Microsoft Kinect Camera 3D acquisition system.



RESULTS showed a significantly greater muscular activation during manual and assisted driving conditions. The pressure exerted by the operator on the barometric pads was significantly higher in manual and semi-automatic driving modes than in the assisted one. A remarkable increase in the average swinging speed of examined joints was also detected, as well as the distances run by the joints in semi-automatic driving. From our study, assisted driving seems to be the best driving mode both in terms of joint economy and from the efficiency of agricultural processes.

Language: en