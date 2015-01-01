Abstract

Suicide is a major and preventable public health issue and research has identified several distal risk factors for determining individuals at risk for a suicide attempt. However, understanding imminent processes could enhance individualized safety plan formulations and interventions. Motivation for suicide attempt (MfSA) reflects why an individual engages in a specific attempt. Research indicates such motives can be organized into major factors, but consensus on the number, and their correlates, has not been reached. The sample consisted of 190 patients who attempted suicide within 24 hours of hospitalization and completed the MfSA within the Suicide Attempt-Self Injury Interview. Exploratory factor and correlational analyses were conducted to identify the factors that underlie MfSA. Regression analyses were conducted to examine the relations of MfSA factors to distal suicide risk factors and suicide-related attempt characteristics. Two underlying MfSA factors were identified. Interpersonal MfSA was associated with lower age and higher problematic alcohol use. Intrapersonal MfSA was related to having previous suicide attempts, more past year negative life events, and higher depressive symptoms. The modified MfSA is easy to administer, and its factors show unique associations with important suicide-related constructs. The results could inform safety planning procedures to prevent future death by suicide.

