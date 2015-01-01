|
Ruchensky JR, Balsis S, Edens JF, Douglas KS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
unavailable
OBJECTIVES: Compared to community samples, rates of suicide are much higher in forensic and correctional settings, yet limited research has focused on the development and improvement of suicide assessment methods used in such contexts. Moreover, despite evidence that suicide assessment varies across Caucasians and African Americans, to our knowledge this important issue has received little attention within higher risk correctional samples. We used Item Response Theory and Differential Item Functioning analyses to address this gap within the literature.
