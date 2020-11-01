Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with bladder cancer have a high risk of suicide. This study aimed to assess how bladder cancer increases suicide risk and to identify the demographic and clinical factors associated with suicidal death among patients with bladder cancer.



METHODS: Literature search of MEDLINE, PsycINFO, Embase, Web of Sciences and Cochrane Library databases was conducted up to April 2020 to identify eligible studies related to the incidence and risk factors of suicide after bladder cancer diagnosis. Summary multivariate-adjusted risk estimates and their associated 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated using inverse variance method with random or fixed-effect modeling.



RESULTS: Five retrospective cohorts comprising 563,680 patients with bladder cancer were included. Higher risk of suicide by 1.90-fold was observed among patients with bladder cancer (hazard ratio, HR = 1.90, 95% CI: 1.29-2.81; P = 0.001; I(2) = 81.2%), especially in those aged 70 years or older (HR = 1.36, 95% CI: 1.29-1.43; P < 0.001; I(2) = 0%), unmarried (HR = 1.72, 95% CI: 1.61-1.83; P < 0.001; I(2) = 0%), and those with regional bladder cancer (HR = 1.88, 95% CI: 1.10-3.21; P = 0.021; I(2) = 96.3%), compared with those without bladder cancer. Furthermore, gender and race were not associated with increased suicide risk among patients with bladder cancer.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide risk is increased among patients with bladder cancer, particularly those aged 70 years or older, unmarried and those with regional bladder cancer. Hence, early psychological support must be provided during the follow-up period of these special populations with a high suicide risk.

