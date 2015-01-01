Abstract

This study investigated the risk factors for workplace sexual harassment in South Korea using cross-sectional data of the 2014 and 2017 Korean Working Conditions Survey (KWCS). A generalized linear model specified with a Poisson distribution and log link function was performed. Females, younger adults, jobs in services or sales, tasks that involve visiting places where clients reside, and significant work time contribution to customers were associated with increased gender harassment and unwanted sexual attention. Evidence suggests that third parties and male-oriented culture may pose a serious threat to healthy working conditions.

Language: en