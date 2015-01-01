|
Citation
Tabibi Z, Schwebel DC, Moghaddam AM, Fadardi JS, Feizabadi SM. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 150: e105885.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Pharmacological differences among different drug classes influence human cognition, visual, and motor behavior in different ways. These differences impact driving safety, and therefore individuals who use stimulant and opioid drugs might experience different patterns in driving safety and impairment in driving performance. This study examined the effect of long-term use of stimulant drugs and of opiate drugs on driving performance, hazard perception, visual search skills and psychomotor skills related to driving.
Language: en
Keywords
Road accident; Visual search; Driving skills; Hazard perception; Opioid drug; Stimulant drug