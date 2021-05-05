|
INTRODUCTION: On 5 May 2021 we celebrate the bicentenary of Napoleon's death. Despite autopsy findings of a "gastric cancer" and, more importantly, gastric perforated ulcer complicated with bleeding, the questions about the illness that tormented Napoleon at St. Helena and whether the death was a consequence of a poisoning, maintain an unbroken fascination. PubMed/MEDLINE lists hundreds of articles. We also consulted Index-Cat library for articles dating back to the eighteenth century. The present paper presents for the first time a systematic review on this topic.
systematic review; death; intoxication; cancer; gastric; Napoleon