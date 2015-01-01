SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kant A, Mong R, Tan HH. Cureus 2020; 12(10): e11185.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.11185

33269117

Novel psychoactive substances (NPSs) are a new generation of designer drugs that are quickly replacing the traditionally abused street drugs. Since their development, the number of molecules in NPSs and their variants have expanded exponentially. Little is known locally about the toxic effects of the exposure of these NPSs. We report two cases of accidental ingestion of methyl (2S)-2-{[1-(5-fluoropentyl)-1H-indole-3-arbonyl]amino}-3,3-dimethylbutanoate (5-fluoro-MDMB-PICA), a recent NPS. They were drinking the liquid in a winter melon tea bottle, and one patient had a seizure episode directly after ingestion. Both patients were managed supportively and discharged after a brief hospitalization period. Presentation to the emergency departments (EDs) following exposure to NPSs may become more common. Knowledge about the impact of NPS exposure and their clinical effects is lacking amongst emergency physicians in Singapore, and this case report serves as a potential resource for physicians.


singapore; 5-fluoro-mdmb-pica; novel psychoactive substances; seizure; synthetic cannabinoids

