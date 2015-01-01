Abstract

Introduction Burns in children are painful, can be fatal, and involve a significant risk of complications, along with physical and psychological consequences. This study aimed to investigate the incidence of burns in children, for six months, and the most common causative factors, along with the existing correlations between demographic data and the characteristics of burn injuries.



METHODS The study was descriptive and prospective, and the sample consisted of minors up to 14 years old with burns in any areas of the body. The research was carried out in the Attica pediatric hospitals' selected departments for six months (from July to December 2018). Sources for completing the created database were the patients, their guardians, and their medical-nursing documentation and records.



RESULTS The cumulative six-month incidence rate of childhood burn disease was 4.9%. The most affected age group appeared to be younger than two years (60%), while liquid heat appeared to be the primary form of the burn factor (76%). The average duration of hospitalization for children with a deep partial-thickness to a total-thickness burn degree was 16.5 days. The correlations that emerged related to the extent of the burn were directly related to the accident's site, and patients with an increased likelihood of future additional surgeries had an increased mean total body surface area that was burned.



CONCLUSION Continuous surveillance and removal of hazardous materials from the home environment is of utmost need. Early education/understanding of correct behaviors and proper attention to outdoor activities or excursions can significantly reduce burns. Training courses on burn prevention for parents are needed, as the best form of treatment is prevention.

