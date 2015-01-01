|
Citation
|
Chase D, Slicer K, Schatz P. Dev. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lawrence Erlbaum Associates)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study documented the rate of Performance Validity Testing (PVT) failure in 81 youth athletes, aged 10-21 years, experiencing prolonged recovery following sports-related concussion, and the relationship between PVT and emotional symptoms. Neuropsychological assessments were conducted across three test sessions with a stand-alone PVT at each session.
Language: en