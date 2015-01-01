Abstract

This study documented the rate of Performance Validity Testing (PVT) failure in 81 youth athletes, aged 10-21 years, experiencing prolonged recovery following sports-related concussion, and the relationship between PVT and emotional symptoms. Neuropsychological assessments were conducted across three test sessions with a stand-alone PVT at each session.



RESULTS showed that 48% (39/81) of individuals failed at least one PVT, with an overall PVT failure rate of 26% (64/243). Those failing at least one PVT scored significantly higher on anxiety but not depression or somatization.



RESULTS illustrate the importance of including measures of emotional and behavioral functioning in testing following SRC.

