Abstract

Direct left turns (DLTs) could cause traffic slowdown, delay, stops, and even accidents on intersections, especially on no-median roads. Channelization and signalization can significantly diminish negative impact of DLTs. In China, a total of 56 large and medium-sized cities, including 17 provincial capitals, have adopted vehicle restriction policies due to traffic congestion, vehicle energy conservation and emission reduction, which cause travel inconvenience for citizens. This paper mainly studies signalization and channelization selections at intersections based on an entropy method. Based on the commonly used three evaluation indexes, the number of vehicles, CO emissions and fuel consumption have been added. The entropy evaluation method (EEM) method is innovatively used to objectively calculate the weight of the six indexes, which carry out the optimal traffic volume combinations for intersections of present situation, channelization and signalization. A VISSIM simulation is also used to evaluate the operating status of three conditions. The results show that EEM could help enormously in choosing different methods at a certain intersection. With the EEM, six indexes decrease by 20-70% at most.

