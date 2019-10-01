Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyse and synthesize the evidence on fall prevention of people older than 65 years and their family care providers METHOD: Qualitative synthesis, which is a part of a convergent systematic integrative review. Forty-one qualitative studies were retained for full text scrutiny. Nine studies on family care providers were selected for this synthesis.



RESULTS: Care providing, and kinship relationships mediated family care providers' interventions to prevent falls in older people. The fall of the dependent relative constitutes a turning point in these relationships. Family care providers are vulnerable to having a fall themselves and therefore receivers of preventive interventions.



CONCLUSIONS: Taking into account the context of care and family relations will improve the effectiveness of preventive interventions and will facilitate adherence. Fall prevention policy and programmes must pay better attention to the health and wellbeing of family care providers.

