de la Cuesta-Benjumea C, Arredondo-González CP, Lidón-Cerezuela B, Abad-Corpa E. Gac. Sanit. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: To analyse and synthesize the evidence on fall prevention of people older than 65 years and their family care providers METHOD: Qualitative synthesis, which is a part of a convergent systematic integrative review. Forty-one qualitative studies were retained for full text scrutiny. Nine studies on family care providers were selected for this synthesis.
Language: es
Aged; Systematic review; Accidental falls; Prevention and control; Accidentes por caídas; Ancianos; Care providers; Cuidadores familiares; Medidas preventivas; Revisión sistemática