Gronewold J, Lenuck MCI, Gülderen I, Scharf AC, Penzel T, Johns MW, Frohnhofen H, Hermann DM. Gerontology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Karger Publishers)
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a frequent symptom with many possible causes, and many of these can be treated. EDS and its underlying causes have been associated with various negative health consequences. Recognition of EDS is thus an important public health concern. The concept of EDS is, however, not yet well defined, and different measures are used to diagnose EDS. The Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) is the most widely used tool to assess daytime sleepiness in a broad range of populations. Its applicability in patients exhibiting physical or mental disabilities, like older multimorbid patients, is limited, since the ESS was not developed and validated in this patient group.
Keywords
Diagnostic techniques and procedures; Epworth Sleepiness Scale; Geriatric assessment; Psychometrics; Sleepiness