Liebel SW, Van Pelt KL, Garcia GGP, Czerniak LL, McCrea MA, McAllister TW, Broglio SP, Investigators OBOTCC. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2020; 21(23): e9097.
Sensation-seeking, or the need for novel and exciting experiences, is thought to play a role in sport-related concussion (SRC), yet much remains unknown regarding these relationships and, more importantly, how sensation-seeking influences SRC risk. The current study assessed sensation-seeking, sport contact level, and SRC history and incidence in a large sample of NCAA collegiate athletes. Data included a full study sample of 22,374 baseline evaluations and a sub-sample of 2037 incident SRC. Independent samples t-test, analysis of covariance, and hierarchical logistic regression were constructed to address study hypotheses.
concussion; college athletes; concussion management and care; sensation-seeking