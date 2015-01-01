Abstract

AIM: Alcohol consumption is high in the colder regions of Russia, and it is related to poor sleep quality, mental and physical health problems. Little known on the actual situation, and no appropriate amount of drinking has been shown as a health guidance. The purpose of this study is to examine the relationship between alcohol consumption (in pure alcohol) and sleep among older people living in the Russian Siberian region, and the factors related to alcohol consumption.



METHODS: A self-reported questionnaire survey was administered to 422 elderly over the age of 60 living in Novosibirsk, the central city of Siberia. Question items were basic attributes, health status, drinking habits, Short Form-8 Health Survey, Geriatric Depression Scale, and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. For drinking elderly, daily amount of alcohol converted in pure alcohol was calculated, and logistic regression analysis among the two groups was compared based on the median value (32 g).



RESULTS: The valid responses from the survey was 416 (98.9%). Of these, 293 with drinking habits were subjected to logistic regression analysis using pure alcohol (≥32 g/day) as the dependent variable. Significant relationships were found with gender (OR=0.586; 95%CI: 0.345-0.995), years of education (OR=1.538; 95%CI: 1.239-1.910), insomnia (OR=2.442; 95%CI: 1.185-5.032), alcohol intake, due to better sleep (OR=4.120; 95%CI: 1.044-16.258), effects of drinking, arousal during the night (OR=2.586; 95%CI: 1.317-5.077), effects of drinking, from family (OR=26.938; 95%CI: 3.368-215.431).



CONCLUSIONS: Among the elderly people in colder regions of Russia, high alcohol consumption reduces sleep quality, suggesting the need for appropriate standards for pure alcohol and health education.

Language: ja