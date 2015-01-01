Abstract

AIM: This study investigated whether driving-related anxiety was independently associated with physical parameters and physical function in community-dwelling older people.



METHODS: Participants were 523 community-dwelling older drivers (353 men and 170 women). Participants self-reported driving-related anxiety when driving in familiar environments, and completed physical assessments: visual impairment, auditory impairment, cerebrovascular disease (CVD), hand grip strength, knee extension strength, timed up and go (TUG), chair stand, one leg standing with open eyes, functional reach, vertical jump, preferred gait speed and maximal gait speed. Participants were divided into a driving-related anxiety group (72.8±5.1 years; 21 men, seven women) and a no-anxiety (non-anxiety) group (70.7±4.7 years; 325 men, 163 women). We examined physical performance differences between the anxiety and non-anxiety groups using analysis of covariance, and investigated the relationship between anxiety, physical function and performance using logistic regression analysis (forward stepwise selection).



RESULTS: The driving-related anxiety group was significantly older, with higher rates of visual impairment, auditory impairment, and CVD than the non-anxiety group. The anxiety group exhibited independently poorer TUG and maximal gait speed (P<0.05 for both). Logistic regression analysis revealed significant relationships between anxiety and visual impairment (odds ratio [OR]: 5.6, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 2.5-12.6), auditory impairment (OR: 3.0, 95% CI: 1.3-7.0), TUG (OR: 1.46, 95% CI: 1.1-1.9) and CVD (OR: 3.1, 95% CI: 1.0-9.4) (P<0.05 for all).



CONCLUSIONS: Driving-related anxiety was significantly associated with worse physical performance, visual impairment, auditory impairment, and CVD in community-dwelling older drivers.

