Bašković M, Pajić A, Barčot Z. Prague Med. Rep. 2020; 121(4): 277-282.

(Copyright © 2020, Universitas Carolina Pragensis)

10.14712/23362936.2020.25

unavailable

A one-year-old boy was referred to our Department of Pediatric Surgery with extensive scalp injury. He was bitten by a neighbour's mixed-breed dog. The wound of the forehead is primary closed while scalp is reimplanted. Due to non-acceptance on the eighth day a necrectomy of devitalized tissue was done. Before applying Integra®, for 2 days, the wound was treated with a V.A.C.® system. After 14 days, Integra® was accepted and split-thickness skin graft (STSG) was transplanted from left upper leg. After 3 months the local status is satisfactory. A hair transplant is planned in the future.


Child; Dog bite; Plastic surgery; Scalp avulsion

