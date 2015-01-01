Abstract

A one-year-old boy was referred to our Department of Pediatric Surgery with extensive scalp injury. He was bitten by a neighbour's mixed-breed dog. The wound of the forehead is primary closed while scalp is reimplanted. Due to non-acceptance on the eighth day a necrectomy of devitalized tissue was done. Before applying Integra®, for 2 days, the wound was treated with a V.A.C.® system. After 14 days, Integra® was accepted and split-thickness skin graft (STSG) was transplanted from left upper leg. After 3 months the local status is satisfactory. A hair transplant is planned in the future.

Language: en