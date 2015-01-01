Abstract

We assessed psychotropic prescribing patterns in the clinical treatment of agitation and aggressive behavior in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) treated at specialist outpatient clinics in the Federal District of Brazil. This was a naturalistic, observational, multicenter study of a convenience sample of patients with AD (according to DSM-5) who had behavioral symptoms of aggression and/or agitation at outpatient visits, as assessed by the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI), and required pharmacologic intervention. Participants were recruited in 2018-2019 from 11 AD treatment centers. Sociodemographic and clinical data were collected during routine visits. The sample consisted of 369 older adults with a mean age of 82.3 (SD, 7.7) years. The medications most commonly used in patients with behavioral disorders were antidepressants (79.1%), antipsychotics (70.2%), benzodiazepines (10.6%), and mood stabilizers (9.5%). Quetiapine was the most frequently prescribed antipsychotic medication (48.5%), at a mean dose of 57.4 (SD, 40.7) mg. Citalopram was the most widely used antidepressant medication (32.0%), at a mean daily dose of 24.1 (SD, 8.1) mg. In this sample, two or more pharmacologic agents were frequently used together to control aggression and agitation. Benzodiazepine was not frequently used.

Language: en