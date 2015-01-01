|
Citation
Smit K, Kuntsche E, Anderson-Luxford D, Labhart F. Addict. Behav. 2020; 114: e106749.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33276233
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Pre-drinking increases alcohol use on drinking nights, which is associated with various adverse alcohol-related consequences but what motivates people to do so, i.e. the role of pre-drinking motives (PDM) in this link, is unclear. The current study examined a) the association of three PDM factors (fun/intoxication, facilitation, and conviviality) with average night-level alcohol use, b) whether PDM are associated with adverse alcohol-related consequences (hangover, drunk driving, blackout, risky sex, injury, and fights) and c) whether PDM mediates the link between night-level alcohol use and negative consequences.
Language: en
Keywords
Young adults; Alcohol-related consequences; Pre-drinking motives