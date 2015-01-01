|
Citation
Clifford ME, Nguyen AJ, Bradshaw CP. Aggressive Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
33275293
Abstract
Social-emotional factors associated with youth aggression have largely been studied in the context of social information-processing models. The ability to accurately encode and appropriately interpret others' emotions has yet to be fully examined in the context of aggressive behavior, particularly during adolescence. Using cross-sectional data from a sample of 282 at-risk early adolescents, the present study examined associations between teacher-reported aggression and youth performance on a task assessing two components of affective theory of mind: emotion recognition and situational attribution.
Keywords
emotion recognition; aggression; affective theory of mind