Citation
Menon V, Pattnaik JI, Bascarane S, Padhy SK. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 54: e102449.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33271728
Abstract
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV) and crimes such as rape, molestation, dowry deaths, domestic abuse and cybercrimes (Karthik, 2020; Power, 2020; Roesch et al., 2020; Tandon, 2020). Several strategies have been proposed to respond to the menace of gender-based violence during the pandemic; most of these involve burdening the already overstretched health care system and facilities (Roesch et al., 2020). Further, greater attention has been given to caring and management of women subjected to violence with relatively little focus on preventive strategies.
Language: en