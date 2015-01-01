Abstract

BACKGROUND: Left-behind children have become a particular concern in mainland China, and unintentional injury among these children has attracted increasing attention. This review aims to present the prevalence of unintentional injury among left-behind children and subgroups in mainland China.



METHODS: A systematic literature search was conducted using four Chinese and two English databases. The included publications were cross-sectional studies in mainland China, of which the population was recruited according to inclusion and exclusion criteria. Information was collected using self-administered questionnaires. The risk of bias was estimated using the Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology, and pooled prevalence was estimated through the DerSimonian-Laird proportion method.



RESULTS: This review included 34 cross-sectional studies consisting 58,348 left-behind children in mainland China.



RESULTS showed that the pooled prevalence of unintentional injury was 38.24% (95% confidence interval (CI): 28.40-48.08) among left-behind children. The prevalence was higher among left-behind children (38.76%) than among non-left-behind children (27.94%), with an odds ratio of 1.65 (95% CI: 1.47-1.85). Furthermore, the prevalence of injury was higher among boys (39.12%) than among girls (28.61%), with an odds ratio of 1.58 (95% CI: 1.41-1.77). Falls had the highest prevalence of 20.79% among the types of unintentional injury. Furthermore, home was the occurrence location with the highest prevalence (16.20%). No significant difference in injury prevalence was observed among left-behind children without accompanying parents and those with single parent accompanying them.



CONCLUSIONS: This review showed a relatively high injury prevalence among left-behind children in mainland China. Boys had a higher prevalence than girls. Falls had the highest prevalence, and home was the most common occurrence location.

