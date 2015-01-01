Abstract

Yoga offers an integrated approach to health and well-being that could potentially benefit men. This qualitative descriptive study examined men's perceptions of yoga, and identified barriers and possible facilitators for participation. Twenty-one non-yoga participant men, 18-60 years old, and living in Queensland, Australia, were interviewed. Two major barriers were identified using thematic analysis: (1) preference for other forms of physical activity, and (2) gender-related perceptions and pressures (i.e., perception of yoga as feminine, and presence of "bloke" culture and masculine ideals in society). Potential facilitators included: (1) acceptability of yoga among men, (2) providing brief information sessions, and (3) men-only classes. The non-competitive nature of yoga, in addition to being predominantly undertaken by women, makes it less appealing for men living in Australia. These barriers need to be considered if yoga is to be promoted as an option for men, particularly those not drawn to traditional sports or exercise.

Language: en