SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nii-Boye Quarshie E, Andoh-Arthur J. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000746

PMID

33275055

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging research on suicidal behaviors among adolescents in Ghana has been conducted mainly among senior high school students. Aims: We aimed to estimate the 12-month prevalence of suicide attempts and describe some of the general and gender-specific associated factors among adolescents attending junior high schools (JHSs) in Ghana.

METHOD: We analyzed data from the 2012 Ghana Global School-Based Student Health Survey. The sample consisted of 1,437 adolescents aged 12-17 years. We performed bivariate and multivariable analyses to assess the associations between 12-month suicide attempts and some psychosocial factors.

RESULTS: The overall 12-month prevalence estimate of suicide attempts was 27.6%, with comparable estimates between males (26.4%) and females (28.8%). In the final adjusted multivariable models, bullying victimization (AOR = 2.57; 95% CI = 1.53, 4.31), alcohol use (AOR = 1.94; 95% CI = 1.10, 3.41), and having no close friends (AOR = 0.36; 95% CI = 0.17, 0.75) were associated with increased odds of suicide attempts among males, whereas anxiety (AOR = 2.57; 95% CI = 1.54, 4.29) and being sexually active (AOR = 2.42; 95% CI = 1.25, 4.68) were associated with increased odds of suicide attempts in females. Limitations: The correlational nature of this study did not allow for causal inferences.

CONCLUSION: The study underscores adolescent suicide attempts as a public health concern in Ghana.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; attempted suicide; suicide; Ghana; Junior High School

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print