Nii-Boye Quarshie E, Andoh-Arthur J. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33275055
BACKGROUND: Emerging research on suicidal behaviors among adolescents in Ghana has been conducted mainly among senior high school students. Aims: We aimed to estimate the 12-month prevalence of suicide attempts and describe some of the general and gender-specific associated factors among adolescents attending junior high schools (JHSs) in Ghana.
Language: en
adolescents; attempted suicide; suicide; Ghana; Junior High School