Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social relationships may serve as both protective factors and risk factors for opioid use (nonmedical prescription opioid or illicit opioid use) among patients receiving methadone for opioid use disorder (OUD). Yet little is known about how relationship quality is linked to outcomes among couples receiving methadone. We evaluated the links between relationship quality and risk of opioid use among couples in which both partners received methadone.



METHODS: Participants included 53 heterosexual married or cohabiting couples aged 18 and older who were drawn from two opioid treatment programs in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Both members of the couple completed a self-administered survey assessing their sociodemographic information, relationship and treatment characteristics, and risk of opioid use.



RESULTS: Roughly half of women (47.2%) and men (52.8%) had a moderate to high risk of nonmedical prescription opioid use and almost two-thirds (64.2%) had a moderate to high risk of street opioid use. Risk of street opioid use was highly correlated within couples. Actor-partner interdependence models revealed that when women reported higher positive relationship quality, they had a lower risk of nonmedical prescription opioid use and their partners had a lower risk of street opioid use. Negative relationship quality was not significantly linked to risk of opioid use.



CONCLUSIONS: Couples in which both partners receive methadone for OUD may be at risk of return to use, and positive partner relationships may play a role in lowering this risk. Women's perceptions of relationship quality might be a particularly important target for clinical care and interventions.

