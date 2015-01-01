Abstract

Concussion is a worldwide health concern among children and adolescents. Over the decades concussion has been gradually better recognized as an entity that accounts for a significant disability post head trauma in patients. Patients present with cognitive, somatic and oculo-vestibular symptoms that can be incapacitating. Most concussion symptoms are transient and resolve within 1-2 weeks but can persist for years. Concussion pathophysiology is complex and may not be fully understood but it involves numerous mechanisms including cellular metabolic derangements, cerebral blood inflow, and axonal disruption. With no associated objective biomarkers or visible pathologic brain changes, diagnosis of concussion can be challenging. Many organizations and collaborative groups have suggested numerous definitions and diagnostic criteria for concussion in an attempt to improve the evidence-based clinical assessments and therapies for concussion. Proper assessment and evaluation is crucial starting from counseling of the patient, gradual return to cognitive and physical activity in an individualized treatment plan to ensure a timely return to daily activities and full sport participation. This report provides a grasp over the current state of sport-related concussion knowledge, diagnosis, and clinical evaluation in children and adolescent, with a focus on the ocular symptoms and signs.

