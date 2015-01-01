Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined associations between temperament (negative affect, effortful control, and surgency) and symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) within a diverse preschool sample. Interactions between temperament and parenting in the prediction of ADHD/ODD symptoms before and after an 8-week early intervention program (i.e., Summer Treatment Program for Pre-kindergartners; STP-PreK) were also examined.



METHOD: The sample included 215 children (Mage = 5.0, 80.9% male, 84.7% Latinx) with a diagnosis of ADHD and/or ODD who completed the STP-PreK. Temperament was measured via parent report while ADHD/ODD symptoms were assessed via combination of parent and teacher report. Positive and negative parenting were assessed via rating scales and a standardized parent-child interaction observation.



RESULTS: Higher surgency was associated with greater symptom severity of ADHD/ODD pre- and post-treatment. Higher negative affect was associated with greater symptom severity of ODD pre- and post-treatment, while higher effortful control was only associated with lower symptom severity of inattention pre-treatment. Positive parenting predicted lower symptom severity of ADHD/ODD post-treatment. Moderation analyses indicated that the benefits of low levels of negative parenting only occurred when paired with low temperament risk for symptoms of hyperactivity and ODD. Additionally, only the combination of high surgency and high observed negative parenting resulted in greater symptom severity of ODD. Finally, decreases in inconsistent discipline predicted decreases across all symptom domains post-treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings add to the temperament-based model of ADHD/ODD by highlighting temperament's unique prediction of treatment response as well as important interactions with the caregiving environment.

