SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cohen-Mansfield J, Jensen B. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0891988720978816

PMID

33272092

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This paper describes barriers to engagement in the context of group activities attended by nursing home residents with dementia.

OBJECTIVE: The goal is to clarify the presence and types of barriers to group activities for persons with dementia.

METHODS: Therapeutic recreation staff (TRs) who conducted the group activities, and trained research observers (ROs) independently identified barriers occurring during group activity sessions through ratings and open-ended comments, which were analyzed via a mixed-method approach.

RESULTS: Barriers were related to specific participant, environmental, and group session characteristics. Most frequently noted barriers were participant-related, pertaining to apathy and challenging behavior. Noise was the most frequent environmental barrier. Overall, ROs reported more barriers than TRs, yet TRs reported the barrier of inappropriate topic more frequently than ROs.

CONCLUSIONS: The study suggests that the number and specific types of barriers are associated with negative engagement outcomes. Insight into these barriers is the first step toward addressing them and minimizing their effects.


Language: en

Keywords

dementia; barriers; nursing home; engagement; activity groups; apathy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print