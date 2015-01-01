Abstract

The purpose of this study was to validate an original and innovative survey focused on both teens' personal beliefs and how they perceived their peers' beliefs regarding relationship abuse with four research questions: What are the measured constructs in this survey? Is the hypothesized factor structure of the five types of relationship abuse confirmed? Does the validity of constructs vary among racial/ethnic groups and genders? Are there differences between teens' own beliefs on relationship abuse and their perceptions of peers' beliefs? To address these questions, two confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) models were examined with 591 high school students' responses. The first CFA model was created based on the exploratory factor analysis results and the second CFA model was created based on the theoretically hypothesized model of five types of relationship abuse. The results indicate that the 5-factor, 11-item model based on the theoretical hypothesis is the best fit to the data. The multiple group model analysis demonstrated that the identified CFA measurement model was invariant across different gender and racial/ethnic groups. The validated instrument of Teen Beliefs on Relationship Abuse Measure is a reliable and valid way to measure both teens' personal beliefs and their perceptions of peers' beliefs on five types of relationship abuse including emotional, physical, sexual, stalking, and digital abuses. With the validated model, t-test results indicate that teens' own beliefs are significantly more positive than their perceptions of their peers' beliefs for all the five factors. The measure is useful for researchers, educators, and parents to measure and understand teen perceptions of themselves and their peers on different types of relationship abuses to better support them develop healthy, respectful, and nonviolent relationships.

