|
Citation
|
Fatima D, Abdul Ghaffar MB, Zakariya R, Muhammad L, Sarwar A. J. Nurs. Manag. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33275805
|
Abstract
|
AIM: This paper examined the impact of workplace bullying (WPB) on mild aggressive deviant behavior, such as knowledge hiding and employee time theft, in Pakistani healthcare institutions. Additionally, this study investigated the mediating role of negative emotions on the relationship between WPB and its outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
employee time theft; knowledge hiding; negative emotions; nurse; structural equation modeling (SEM); workplace bullying (WPB)