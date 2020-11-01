Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual and gender minority (SGM) youth frequently experience bullying, which often contributes to higher depressive symptoms and lower self-esteem. Given that physical activity (PA) can mitigate depressive symptoms and improve self-esteem, we examined the moderating effect of PA on the relationship between bullying and mental health among SGM youth.



METHODS: Data from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexaul, Transgender, and Queer National Teen Survey (n = 9890) were analysed. Hierarchical regression analyses examined the influence of history and frequency of being bullied, PA, and the interaction of these variables on depressive symptoms and self-esteem. Simple slopes analyses were used to probe significant interactions.



RESULTS: Results indicated the importance of accounting for bullying history when examining effects of PA on mental health. PA was negatively related to depression (t = -4.18, p < 0.001) and positively related to self-esteem (t = -12.11, p < 0.001). Bullying frequency was positively related to depression (t = 19.35, p < 0.001) and negatively related to self-esteem (t = -12.46, p < 0.001). There was a significant interaction between bullying frequency and PA for depression (t = 4.45, p < 0.001) and self-esteem (t = -4.69, p < 0.001). Post hoc analyses suggested that the positive effects of PA on mental health may be limited to those not bullied because it had a negligible effect on those who were bullied.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest that SGM youth exercise interventions aiming to improve mental health should first address bullying history; otherwise, their effectiveness may be limited to those who have been bullied.

