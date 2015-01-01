Abstract

PURPOSE: Small-field soccer is a popular type of amateur sports worldwide. One type of small-field soccer growing in popularity is bubble-soccer, but injury risks and injury patterns are still unclear. This study investigates the factors influencing injuries in bubble-soccer for the first time.



Materials and Methods: This prospective cohort study of an outdoor tournament investigated the injury incidence and injury patterns as well as the factors influencing injuries in bubble-soccer matches. Data were collected according to the statement on data collection and injury definition. Preparation and physical outcome were assessed for both sexes.



Results: Of 145 players (104 men, 41 women), 58 players sustained 94 injuries during the tournament and 64% of injuries affected the lower extremities. The most common traumatic injuries were skin lesions (37.5%), acute pain (15.6%) and contusion (7.8%). More female players (3818.2/1000 h bubble-soccer) than male players (1474.4) were affected by injury, mostly to the knees or the head. Also, women significantly more often reported neck pain than men (p<0.042); 29.0% of players felt uncomfortable wearing the bubble, and 21.4% reported neurological symptoms such as headache or dizziness after the match.



Conclusion: Bubble-soccer shows a relatively high injury incidence. Women had a higher injury incidence and were more often affected by traumatic injuries to the head and neck including feeling of discomfort and headache or neck pain after the match. Adequate preparation seems to be essential for injury prevention, and players should recognise the high injury risk of bubble-soccer.

Language: en