Citation
de Castro CP, Dos Santos GF, de Freitas AD, Dos Santos MI, Andrade RFS, Barreto ML. PLoS One 2020; 15(12): e0242778.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
33275604
Abstract
The recent efforts dedicated to understanding important features and consequences of city growth have profited from the scaling approach to urban indicators. This kind of analysis can be conveniently used to investigate the impact of geo-economic transformations, like fast urbanization and industrial development, which occurred in continental size countries (e.g., India, China, and Brazil) during the past half-century. Profiting from high quality data, this work explores how scaling relationships among urban indicators are influenced by strong regional heterogeneities in Brazil. It is based on economic, infrastructure and violence related data sets for the time interval 2002-2016.
Language: en