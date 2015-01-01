Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive and ambispective study.



OBJECTIVES: To describe the demographics, clinical characteristics, and etiologies of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) in a metropolitan region of Argentina.



SETTING: Five inpatient rehabilitation centers in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



METHODS: We included all patients with acute TSCI who required hospital treatment at five rehabilitation facilities between 2015 and 2019. We collected data using portions of the International Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Core Data Set.



RESULTS: We registered 186 individuals as having TSCI. The males were 77% of the total sample. The mean age was 36 (SD ± 15.7) years. The distribution between paraplegia and tetraplegia was 50.3% and 49.7%, respectively. TSCI was complete in 57.3%. Including patients with motor complete SCI, the percentage reached 71.9% of the sample. Vehicular collisions were the leading cause of TSCI (47.3%), followed by falls (21.5%) and assaults (16.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: We collected data about demographics, clinical characteristics, and aetiologies of TSCI for the first time in Argentina. The predominant demographic profile of the individuals with TSCI was of young males with complete SCI. We found the most important cause of TSCI was vehicular collisions. Implementation of road safety strategies in this target population might decrease the incidence of TSCI.

