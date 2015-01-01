Abstract

Textile structures are considered as the main component of protective clothing against the penetration of sharp objects. In the current research work, woven fabrics reinforced with metal threads as weft yarn were designed with various weave patterns including Twill, Satin, and Hopsack, and by using a weft-backed weaving structure. The mentioned reinforced samples were produced by altering the diameter and number of metal threads in each fabric structure. Assessment of fabric resistance against bending and sharp object penetration reveals that although the application of metal thread improves the fabric resistance against sharp object penetration, it leads to an increase in the fabric stiffness. According to the results, the influence of the number of metal threads on the penetration resistance was considerably higher than the metal thread diameter. However, more increase in the fabric's bending stiffness was observed with the rise of metal thread's diameter compared to the number of metal threads. According to the obtained outcomes, weave structure is an effective parameter that changes fabric's resistance against penetration. In this regard, weave patterns with more firmness that limit the yarn movement during the indentation of the sharp object present higher protection ability. Furthermore, the increment of fabric density enhances the resistance against penetration. In this study, the resistance of two-layer samples with various orientations angle of 0°/90° and -45°/+45° were probed, as well. Outcomes confirmed that two-layer samples resist better than single-layer sample against sharp object penetration due to the formation of a grid of metal threads. Among two studied fabrics' orientation angles, the sample with the angle of -45°/+45° presents greater penetration resistance.

Language: en