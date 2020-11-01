Abstract

OBJECTIVE: An expert working group was set up at the initiative of the Ministry of Sports with the objective of harmonizing the management of sport related concussion (SRC) in France, starting with its definition and diagnosis criteria.



RESULTS: Definition: A clinical definition in 4 points have been establish as follow: Concussion is a brain injury: 1) caused by a direct or indirect transmission of kinetic energy to the head 2) resulting for an immediate and transient dysfunction of the brain characterized by at least one of the following disorders: a)Loss of consciousness, b) loss of memory, c) altered mental status, d) neurological signs; 3) Possibly followed by one or more functional complaints (concussion syndrome); 4) The signs and symptoms are not explained by another cause. Diagnosis criteria: In the context of the direct or indirect transmission of kinetic energy to the head, the diagnosis of concussion may be asserted if at least one of the following signs or symptoms, observed or reported, is present within the first 24 hours and not explained by another cause: 1) loss of consciousness; 2) convulsions, tonic posturing; 3) Ataxia; 4) visual trouble; 5) neurological deficit; 6) confusion; 7) disorientation; 8) unusual behaviour; 9) amnesia; 10) headaches; 11) dizziness; 12) fatigue, low energy; 13) feeling slow down, drowsiness; 14) nausea; 15) sensitivity to light/noise; 16) don't feel right, in a fog; 17) difficulty concentrating.



CONCLUSION: Sharing the same definition and the same clinical diagnostic criteria for concussion is the prerequisite for common rules of management for all sports and should allow the pooling of results to improve our knowledge of this pathology.

