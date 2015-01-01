|
Citation
Bint-e-Waheed H, Nadeem O. J. Hous. Built Environ. 2020; 35(3): 897-915.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper investigates the perception of security risk and causes of crimes in gated and non-gated communities in Lahore, Pakistan. Due to increasing rate of crimes in the city, the trend and demand of gated communities are rising. People living in non-gated communities have installed barriers and gates in through streets to prevent crimes. The data was collected by conducting face to face interviews with the residents of a gated and non-gated community in Lahore, concerned officials of police stations and Lahore Development Authority using structured questionnaires.
Language: en