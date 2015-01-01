Abstract

This paper investigates the perception of security risk and causes of crimes in gated and non-gated communities in Lahore, Pakistan. Due to increasing rate of crimes in the city, the trend and demand of gated communities are rising. People living in non-gated communities have installed barriers and gates in through streets to prevent crimes. The data was collected by conducting face to face interviews with the residents of a gated and non-gated community in Lahore, concerned officials of police stations and Lahore Development Authority using structured questionnaires.



RESULTS of data analysis revealed that the residents with high-income experience fewer crimes than the residents with low/middle income, since they are more vulnerable to crimes. The perception of insecurity among the residents is directly proportional to the frequency of crimes in that community. Moreover, residents of gated community are more satisfied with the safety and security measures. Several through streets in each block of non-gated community are facilitating crimes. This shows that the layout plan of residential community also plays an important role in facilitating/reducing the crime. The number of reported crimes in the non-gated community is 25 times higher than the reported crimes in the gated community. Un-registered tenants are also found to be indulged in criminal activities in such communities. Recommendations are made to transform both types of communities and plan future neighbourhoods as more safer places for living.

