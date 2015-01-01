Abstract

Snakebite envenoming is a public health problem among rural communities in Nigeria. In June, 2016, an outbreak of snakebites in Donga Local Government Area, Taraba State North east Nigeria, was reported. We investigated the outbreak to identify risk factors for snakebites and to institute appropriate control measures. We conducted an unmatched case control study to identify risk factors for snakebite in the communities involved. We conducted key informant interviews and Focus Group Discussions with stakeholders in the communities to obtain information on the communityÂ´s perspective of the outbreak. There were Sixty-one (61) snakebite cases with Fifteen (15) deaths [CFR 24.6%]. Majority of the mortalities [37(60.3%)] were males. Median age was 27 years (Range: 5-58). Kadarko ward had the highest [26 (42.6%)] number of cases. Most snakebites 12 (44.4%) occurred in the farm, 27 (96.4%) vipers Echis spp were responsible for most of the bite and most [26 (92.9%)] victims sought care from traditional healers. Residing in Kadarko ward and having a history of snakebite in the past were risk factors [Odds ratio of 2.9 (95% CI 1.1-7.4) and 5.9 (95% CI 1.1-32.5)] respectively. Abandonment of homes for two years due to communal clashes has been thought to have allowed snake populations to grow. The snakebite outbreak in Donga, Taraba State affected predominantly male farmers in the rural wards. Residing in Kadarko ward and having a previous history of snakebite were risk factors.

