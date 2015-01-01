Abstract

Heavy-duty commercial vehicles (HDCVs) have specific characteristics different from passenger cars. This paper deals with one of the characteristics of HDCV, propagation delay by air of an air-brake system. It is related to the braking performance of the vehicle. Thus, it is necessary to reflect it appropriately in the control model. In this paper, we propose the model predictive braking controller with the model of HDCV, including the air-brake system. The effectiveness of the proposed method is demonstrated via numerical simulations with the full dynamics vehicle model and the realistic air-brake model.

Language: en