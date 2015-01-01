|
Ramos AK, Carvajal-Suarez M, Trinidad N, Quintero S, Molina D, Rowland SA. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Meatpacking is dangerous, dirty, and demanding (3-D) work-much of which is done by immigrant workers. It is characterized by high rates of occupational injuries and illnesses due to the speed of the production line, repetitive motions, and other inherent exposures. The purpose of this qualitative study was to explore perceptions of safety culture among Hispanic/Latino meatpacking workers in the Midwest.
safety; food manufacturing; Hispanic/Latino; meatpacking; occupational health; vulnerable workers