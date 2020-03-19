Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced and exacerbated stressors (e.g., job loss, poor mental health) for adults across the United States (US) since the first statewide shelter-in-place order on March 19, 2020. Limited research has evaluated if, and how, pandemic-related stressors are associated with changes in alcohol consumption and binge drinking.



OBJECTIVES: This analysis aims to identify COVID-19-related stressors associated with changes in alcohol consumption and binge drinking since the outbreak of the coronavirus.



METHODS: Data were collected on sociodemographics, alcohol consumption, and COVID-19-related stressors (household composition, job status, essential worker, stay-at-home duration, and depression) using a web-based, self-report survey to US adults from mid-March to mid-April 2020. Multivariable logistic and multinomial regression models were used to assess associations between COVID-19-related stressors and binge drinking and changes in alcohol consumption. Among 1,982 participants, 69% were female and 31% male.



RESULTS: Thirty-four percent of the sample reported binge drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic. More binge drinkers increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic (60%) than non-binge drinkers (28%). After adjusting for sociodemographics, for every 1-week increase in time spent at home during the pandemic, there was 1.21 (95% CI: 1.08-1.35) greater odds of binge drinking. Additionally, binge drinkers with a previous diagnosis of depression and current depression symptoms had greater odds of increased alcohol consumption compared to those reporting no depression (AOR = 1.80, 95% CI: 1.15-2.81).



CONCLUSION: Specific COVID-19-related stressors are related to alcohol consumption. This highlights the ancillary and unintended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which could have long-lasting population health consequences.

