Abstract

In their current Annals article, Appel and colleagues (1) report the impact of vitamin D supplementation on falls in community-dwelling older adults. This interesting, innovative trial reinforces some of what we know, highlights what we still do not know, and underscores what we need to learn. Falls and their deleterious consequences remain a substantial risk for older adults and a huge challenge for health care teams. As many as one third of persons aged 65 years and older fall each year, and the consequences may be dire, leading to fractures and other injuries, hospitalization, nursing home admission, and even death. ...

Language: en