Citation
Sung JM, Kim YJ. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; 34(6): 563-571.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33280681
Abstract
Accumulating evidence indicates that sex of adolescents is a major factor affecting mental health. This study aimed to compare mental health profiles and longitudinal effects of various factors on mental health between male and female adolescents using the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Mental health; Sex