Abstract

Accumulating evidence indicates that sex of adolescents is a major factor affecting mental health. This study aimed to compare mental health profiles and longitudinal effects of various factors on mental health between male and female adolescents using the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey.



RESULTS showed that females were more depressed, aggressive, and likely to develop somatic symptoms than males, while males exhibited more attention deficits than females. Moreover, abusive parenting behavior was associated with a lower level of mental health in both male and female adolescents. In addition, we found significant differences in the effects of individual factors (subjective health status and smartphone addiction), family-related factors (living with both parents, working mother, and neglectful parenting behavior), and school-related factors (school adjustment and satisfaction with grades) on mental health between male and female adolescents. These findings indicate sex differences in adolescent mental health profiles in South Korea. Further studies are needed to develop comprehensive mental health strategies that consider personal, family, and school-related factors and sex differences.

