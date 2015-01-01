|
Saldana L, Campbell M, Leve L, Chamberlain P. Child Welf. 2019; 97(5): 179-195.
Treatment Foster Care Oregon (TFCO) is an alternative to congregate care, for youth involved in the juvenile justice and/or child welfare systems. Though demonstrated as clinically-and cost-effective across multiple rigorous trials, the long-term cost benefit of TFCO has not been considered. This study follows n = 166 females from adolescence to young adulthood, who were involved in both systems and referred for out-of-home-care. Records of arrest, court, incarceration (juvenile, jail, and prison), monitoring (parole and probation) and child-welfare services were included in a long-term cost-benefit analysis. Outcomes highlight ongoing benefit of the TFCO intervention, nearly 10 years post-intervention.
